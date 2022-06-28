Dr. Jason Martin, left, meets constituents on the courthouse lawn in Newport. Martin says he wants to restore education funding and bring healthcare access to rural communities. Tennessee leads the nation in hospital closures.
25 people meet with gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin on the courthouse lawn in Newport, as more arrived within the hour. Martin says he has dedicated his life to helping and healing, whereas Gov. Bill Lee is concerned with advancing his political career.
Another democratic candidate for governor came to Cocke County on Friday, this time visiting with a crowd of about 25 citizens. Being a doctor himself, Jason Martin is running against two other democratic candidates and at least eight Independents, as well as incumbent Bill Lee, on a platform to bring better access to affordable healthcare in the state’s rural communities.
“Governor Bill Lee focuses on his next political move up the ladder,” Martin said. “I’m focused on taking care of people. That’s what I’ve done my entire career. My whole life has been focused on helping and healing.”
When he and his family stopped in Newport, Dr. Jason Martin was on his way to Knoxville to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court, which allows states to outlaw abortions. In Tennessee, a trigger law will go into effect after 30 days, but the state is seeking to enact an abortion ban more quickly.
