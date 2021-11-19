NEWPORT—Lorena Georger from Newport Grammar School has been named to the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) inaugural Educator Advisory Council, which will serve as a consulting body to help determine the best resources to best meet the needs of students across Tennessee.
Only twenty-one TN educators were selected from 115 applicants to serve on the council, representing 20 school districts in all three regions of the state. With less than one third of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, GELF aims to utilize the council’s combined 290 years of experience to meet students and families where they are with the tools they need to strengthen early literacy and combat learning loss.
“Educators play the biggest part of our future generation’s story,” said James Pond, president of GELF.
“The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to recognize their role, learn from their experience, and hear from their perspective to gain a better understanding of what our students need to become successful readers and future leaders. Together, we will work together to combat learning loss and strengthen early literacy.”
Georger explains why her involvement in the EAC is such an exciting and important opportunity for her: “I want all students to love books, authors and reading as much as I do. To help get wonderful books in children’s hands has been a mission of mine since I became a teacher over 20 years ago. I hope my work with EAC will continue that mission.”
The primary responsibility of the Educator Advisory Council will be to select the books that students and teachers from across the state will be mailed through GELF’s K-3 Book Delivery program in Summer 2022.
Through its K-3 Book Delivery program, GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support learning in the home. In Summer 2021, GELF mailed books to 90,000 students and teachers across Tennessee, at no cost to families or school districts.
Less than one third of Tennessee third graders read proficiently. Research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer, and Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) 2021 scores show that disruptions to education during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a five-percentage point decline in third grade reading proficiency.
Research shows that placing books and resources directly into the homes of families helps combat learning loss.
Lorena Georger has been an educator for over 20 years. She has taught both stateside and internationally, serving such posts as Turkey, Vietnam, and Mexico. Three years ago she returned stateside and settled in East Tennessee.
In 2020 she was hired at Newport Grammar School as a reading interventionist for early elementary to help close any achievement gaps caused by COVID-related school closures. Georger currently is teaching second grade at Newport Grammar School.
The 2021-2022 Educator Advisory Council represents fifteen K-3 teachers, one library media specialist, and five school district leaders.
The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation (GELF) equips Tennessee’s children with books and innovative literacy tools that encourage lifelong learning for a brighter future. GELF is a nonpartisan 501c3 driven by a mission to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee by acting as a thought leader, advisor, and catalyst for programs across the state.
These programs include Birth-5 Book Delivery through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, K-3 Book Delivery, Caregiver Engagement, Book Buses, and Storybook
Trails. GELF was founded in 2004 by former Gov. Phil Bredesen as a public-private partnership to sustain Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Tennessee.
GELF has grown from solely a book-gifting program to an early literacy organization driven by a vision where all Tennessee children have access to the resources, guidance, and support they need to become lifelong learners. For more information, visit www.GovernorsFoundation.org or www.facebook.com/GovEarlyLiteracyTN, or call toll-free at (877) 99-BOOKS.
