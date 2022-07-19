PARROTTSVILLE—A trio of suspects were taken into custody following a shootout that occurred in Parrottsville on Wednesday, July 13. The Cocke County Sheriff’s office just recently released the details of the incident, which reveal that Avery Adams, Patrick Capers and Tywuan Ford were involved in the incident that took place near the Dollar General and South Highway 340.
Deputy Rodney Hazelwood took the call from central dispatch at the time of the incident and was followed to the scene by several other CCSO deputies
Dispatch advised that individuals in a white Ford Ranger and unidentified sedan were exchanging shots at one another from their vehicles.
While en route to the scene, several bystanders at Hux Market flagged Hazelwood down and advised that the subjects were seen running through a field near the market.
Hazelwood drove up a gravel drive towards the field and exited his patrol car with his department issued rifle in tow. Hazelwood’s report states that he was walking up the hill when he spotted three Black males at the edge of the wood line running toward Cockatiel Way.
He yelled at the subjects and announced himself as a deputy, but the subjects allegedly kept running up the hillside.
Hazelwood advised dispatch that he had the suspects in sight and was advised that backing deputies were en route. He continued his pursuit and gave commands for the subjects to show their hands.
The subjects complied and Hazelwood detained them until Sergeant Heath Willis and Deputy Jessica Butler arrived to assist in arresting the men.
Hazelwood returned to the incident scene on South Highway 340 to assist Detective David Moriarty, Captain Bob Schaff and several other agencies. K9 Deputy Blake Cupp and Hazelwood walked the area from a nearby graveyard with Jefferson County K9 and Morristown K9 officers in an attempt to locate the weapons that were used in the shooting.
Deputies were unable to locate any weapons at that time but did find a clear bag that appeared to contain marijuana. Another small bag was found in the field that held a powdery substance.
A search of the vehicle driven by the three suspects was performed, which revealed two baggies of suspected Heroin weighing 52.1 grams and baggies that contained 60 green tablets that were believed to be Oxycodone. Detectives also located several digital scales that are commonly used for narcotic sales and distribution.
Hazelwood assisted other deputies and detectives at the scene the next day where they were able to locate the firearms used in the shooting.
Avery Adams was charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of Schedule I and Possession of Schedule II. Patrick Capers and Tywuan Ford face the same charges. A fourth individual was named in the report released by the CCSO but no charges were listed for the male subject.
The investigation continues as detectives try to determine the motives behind the incident.
