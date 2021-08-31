Since last Tuesday, two new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported to the state, bringing the county’s total to 104 fatalities.
The influx of new cases has settled, with 267 cases reported in the last seven days. Of those 267 cases, 65 were in residents between the ages of 5 and 18-years-old.
The state reports 592 active COVID cases in the county. Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 97.6 COVID tests per day, with an average positive rate of 22.4%.
As of August 31, there have been 31,999 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in Cocke County. Nearly 46% of the population has received their first dose and over 40% are fully vaccinated.
