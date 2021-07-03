Christmas in July
The fully decorated trees pictured above will be among the many items offered by Alexa Austin, center, in her yearly campaign to raise money for Alzheimer’s Tennessee. Bidding for items in the Christmas in July fundraiser will run until July 15 at 4 p.m.

 VICKIE MASON

NEWPORT—Bidding for items in Alexa Austin’s 3rd Annual Christmas in July campaign for Alzheimer’s Tennessee has officially begun.

The event gives residents the opportunity to purchase a beautiful Christmas tree and support Alexa in her drive to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

The trees and other holiday items are on display at Manes Funeral home each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until bidding closes on July 15.

