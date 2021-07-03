NEWPORT—Bidding for items in Alexa Austin’s 3rd Annual Christmas in July campaign for Alzheimer’s Tennessee has officially begun.
The event gives residents the opportunity to purchase a beautiful Christmas tree and support Alexa in her drive to find a cure for Alzheimer’s.
The trees and other holiday items are on display at Manes Funeral home each day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until bidding closes on July 15.
