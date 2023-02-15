What started out as a hobby for Corey Ackerman has turned into a family business that is about to open its third location. Snowbird Mountain Coffee Company is a popular stop located in the trolley at 457 West Broadway.
Ackerman started roasting coffee at home as a hobby about 10 years ago. When he and his wife, Missy, moved here to be organic farmers, they ended up taking organic coffee to the farmers market. They later moved up to a food trailer that they would take around to festivals and events.
They were taking care of business from their food trailer from September 2018 until COVID hit. When the festivals and events shut down, they had to shut down, too, like many businesses.
“We had to figure something out,” he said. “So that is when we got the drive-thru shop in the trolley going.”
The Ackermans had purchased property in Cocke County several years before they moved here. They had fallen in love with the mountains and the area after a visit to the Asheville area in the early 2000s, and when Corey’s job in Indiana was finished, they decided to move to the local area.
Corey is a native of Virginia. While Missy is originally from the West Coast, the couple met in high school in Virginia and they have been together ever since.
They explained that when they opened their coffee shop they were surprised at the response they received from the community. That support continues today.
Offering coffees, lattes, frappes and sandwiches, which Corey described as offering “specialty without snobbery” they offer a great menu at affordable prices. It has proven beneficial to the day to day operations.
When they opened the trolley, they expected they could handle the business by themselves. However, they realized quickly that they needed help.
That first spring they were open, they had six people working in the trolley on Friday and Saturday. Now they have the operations figured out, so they keep three people on staff at that location. They also have a location at 400 East Economy Road, Suite 1, in Morristown. Currently, there are 13 employees, but with the opening of a third location in downtown Newport in the near future, their staff will grow.
The menu includes specialty lattes, hot coffees, iced coffees, frappes and Lotus energy drinks. They also offer children’s drinks, which include blended beverages and whipped lemonades. Some of their more popular drinks are named after local residents, such as the Fluffy, which is named after a local high school football player. It is a peanut butter mocha with caramel. Another drink is the Allison, which features caramel and white chocolate.
Missy explained they use the hashtag #yourcoffeeshop because she explained that it is what they want it to be — the community’s coffee shop.
They pointed out that they offer a “ton of sugar free options” for those who cannot consume sugar or need to limit their sugar intake.
The Ackermans said they strive to offer a great selection, and currently, the menu is quite large. Missy said that they take pride in offering great customer service as well.
“Some customers stick to the same drink every day, but others like to try things as well,” she said.
Missy pointed out they do seasonal menus, and the Valentine’s menu includes a strawberry mocha and a raspberry white chocolate cheesecake frappe. She said the spring menu will be posted soon.
Current hours for both locations are Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The downtown location, expected to open in May, will be open longer hours.
The downtown location will have a conference room, comfortable seating as well as bar top seating, table tops, more food selections with lunch and brunch menus and will offer call ahead ordering and online ordering. Corey said that customers can also watch him roast coffee right there in the shop.
The Ackermans’ daughters, Kylee and Rebekah, have active roles in the business as well, so it is definitely a family-run operation.
