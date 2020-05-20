NEWPORT—Officials with the Newport Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the City Park Pool will not open this year.
The department released a comment on Tuesday saying the pool will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’d like to think that public swimming pools are a safe place for kids to spend time, but we are dealing with a pandemic with a lot of unknowns,” the release stated.
“The fact of the matter is the spread of the COVID-19 virus is still making its way across Tennessee and putting lives in danger. It would be difficult to maintain social distancing in most swimming pools, especially with a group of children. For this reason we will not be opening the Newport City Park Pool for the 2020 season.”
