NEWPORT—The annual Newport Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 12 beginning promptly at 3 p.m. The Parade starts at Debbie’s Drive-In and will continue down Broadway heading east through downtown Newport and will finish at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church.
The event is sponsored by the Cocke County Partnership. Officials encourage all participants and spectators to practice social distancing and go by CDC guidelines.
This year parade participants will embrace the theme “Memories of Christmas Past”.
“Our hope is that everyone will enjoy the season by supporting our community’s parade. During the parade, everyone will enjoy the Cocke County High School Band, floats, antique cars and tractors, children’s groups, and clubs and organizations from all over Cocke County! Whether you plan to be a participant or spectator we encourage everyone to practice social distancing and go by CDC guidelines,” said Lynn Ramsey, CCP Chamber of Commerce Director.
The Parade will be shown again on Facebook live this year, compliments of the City of Newport. It will also be available for later viewing on YouTube and the Cocke County Partnership’s webpage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.