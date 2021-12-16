Multiple companies have been in touch with Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director and Partnership President, concerning the vacant Conagra facility in Newport.
Graham gave members of the Economic Development Commission and Partnership board a brief status update on the recruitment effort during their meeting Thursday evening. Graham said 12 inquiries have been made about the property that was recently purchased by Phoenix Industrial Investors, according to state property data.
Discussions and negotiations are currently ongoing with three top prospects. Graham said that each will remain confidential until and agreement, if any, is reached between the parties.
“These prospects are very good. There would be a high job count and good utility rate associated with any of them,” Graham said. “Each of them are prominent and financially stable. They are also looking at a long term commitment.”
