NEWPORT—The Cocke County Corrections Partnership Committee met Thursday evening where they voted to send a recommendation to the full CLB to build a justice center.
The committee met for 60 minutes and all members were present with the exception of Dan Bright and Shalee Benson. Commissioner Terry Dawson attended the meeting for Norman Smith.
Last month, the committee met for the first time since July 2019 where they rehashed their discussions of building a new jail or justice center, a discussion that has lingered within Cocke County for several years.
The committee recommended building a new facility on the county owned “Jack Farm” which is located on Cope Boulevard. The recommendation was presented to the full County Legislative Body where they voted to accept the recommendation last summer.
On Thursday, architect Jay Henderlight gave another presentation of floor plans for a jail along with a justice center.
If commissioners voted to only build a 276-bed jail along with a Sheriff’s Office, the cost for that construction alone would be nearly $32 million. Meanwhile, a justice center, which would include three courtrooms, would be approximately $40-$42 million.
Henderlight explained the cost of construction would continue to increase each year.
Commissioners spent time discussing different possibilities that could potentially decrease the cost and discussed whether or not to build a justice center.
“I just have this feeling if we don’t do the Justice Center now, it will never get built.” 7th District Commissioner David Veridal stated during the discussion.
7th District Commissioner Forest Clevenger made the motion to build a justice center and send the recommendation to the full CLB.
Clevenger’s motion passed by a unanimous vote.
The recommendation will be placed on the agenda for the CLB’s December meeting.
