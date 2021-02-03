COCKE COUNTY—Members of the Solid Waste Board met with the County Budget Committee Monday afternoon to discuss funding options for a new county landfill.
Tony Heavner, Solid Waste Board member, told the committee it would take $2.52 million to open the new landfill, close the old and purchase new equipment.
Heather McGaha, County Finance Director, said the county’s options are limited in terms of funding.
She suggested the county pursue a loan to cover the costs instead of a property tax increase.
“I think we should look at getting a loan for the $2.5 million because it would take too much in property tax to cover that amount. I don’t know if we could cover that without a substantial property tax increase,” McGaha said.
Committee member Rich Lloyd said a funding plan needs to be in place before a request is sent before the County Legislative Body.
Fellow committee member Angela Huskey-Grooms said all options should be on the table when it comes to funding the landfill.
“We have been in crisis mode with this situation way too long,” Huskey-Grooms said.
“I feel like I’m taxed to death, but we need to find the funds to do this whether it’s a loan or tax increase. This is a dire need for this county.”
Currently the county is paying close to $80,000 per month to haul construction and demolition material out of county, in addition to household waste. The new landfill would help reduce that monthly cost.
McGaha will contact Cumberland Securities to discuss the loan options available to the county. She plans to share her findings with Budget Committee at their next meeting.
Another item discussed by the committee was a proposal for cleaning services put forth by Mayor Crystal Ottinger.
Several county commissioners were concerned with the condition of the courthouse both inside and out.
They voted to allow Mayor Ottinger to take control of the building as well as the County Annex.
Ottinger said she would like to hire a full time employee to handle the cleaning duties at both buildings. Additionally she would like to contract with a cleaning service.
She said the company would come three times per week to clean offices and courtrooms in both buildings.
The mayor has also contacted a pressure washing service to clean the facade of the courthouse. The estimate for a one-time cleaning is $7,420.
The total estimate for the new employee and all cleaning is in excess of $61,000.
McGaha said the county could cover that amount with CARES Act funds, but would need new money the following year.
The request will now go before the full CLB.
The county has also explored the option of hiring an IT employee to handle technology issues.
McGaha said other counties employ multiple IT workers or even share them with their school system. Some also use third party companies to assist them.
Committee member and CLB chair Clay Blazer said the County School System employs three IT workers, but they are usually overwhelmed by the needs of the schools.
Further discussion on the position will be held at a future budget committee meeting.
McGaha briefly discussed the fund balance policy the state would like the county to adopt.
The policy would set a specific percentage or dollar amount in the county’s general fund that must be maintained at all times.
In her research McGaha found that the county’s budget would pass if they did not adhere to the amount set by the policy, but it could result in an audit finding.
“The state is encouraging us to set something as a basis that we’re comfortable with, then we can review that amount each year,” McGaha said.
“We can try setting the amount this year and passing it along with the county budget.”
During the meeting the committee approved several budget transfers and amendments for the county and school system.
Those amendments will go before the CLB for approval.
The budget committee will meet again on Feb. 8 at 4 p.m.
