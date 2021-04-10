COCKE COUNTY—A record number of Cocke County High School students have been selected to be members of the Tennessee All-East and All-State Tennessee Choirs.
The virtual audition process this year was much more involved and time consuming due to COVID-19.
The East Tennessee Vocal Association and Tennessee Music Educators Association took recorded submissions from students to choose the lucky few for each choir.
All submissions for each student consisted of a predetermined audition piece to be performed in German for both men and women, a piece to be performed in Latin for both men and women and a separate audition track of the singers singing their major scale up and down.
“We had 13 students from the CCHS Big Red Fire Choir to be chosen with the honor of being selected as members of the 2021 All-East TN Choirs and a couple of days later we were notified that we had seven students selected with the honor of having state distinction as members of the All-State TN Choirs from CCHS,” said Amanda Short, CCHS Choir Director.
The members chosen for All-State have a virtual clinic set for Saturday, April 10. The Tennessee Music Educators Association has partnered with the Country Music Association Foundation and the Nashville Symphony to create a unique and engaging virtual clinic experience for all of the Tennessee All-State students.
In other big news, the CCHS Big Red Fire Choir has been invited to perform in choral residency at Carnegie Hall in New York City in June 2022. Look for more information concerning this prestigious honor in an upcoming edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
