NEWPORT—Newport Utilities Water Crews will be working tonight, September 10, to repair a water leak on West Highway 25-70 near Newport Federal Bank.
This work will require a lane closure on West 25-70. NU Water Crews will begin work at approximately 9 p.m.; repairs are expected to take at least six hours but may take longer if extensive repairs are required.
Water service will be shut off to customers from Church Street to McCabe Avenue. Water service will also be shut off on part of Hedrick Drive.
NU Crews will be using digital signs to direct traffic. NU asks that residents and visitors in this area exercise caution and observe traffic pattern changes.
NU Crews will do all they can to complete the work as quickly as is safely possible.
