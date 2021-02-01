COCKE COUNTY—Larry Blazer, former Director of County Schools, has passed away at the age of 70.
Blazer retired in 2008 after serving as director for 20 years.
Blazer’s early education began in Parrottsville, where he graduated from high school in 1968. After earning his first degree from ETSU, he completed his National Guard training.
Returning to Cocke County, he began his teaching career at Centerview Elementary as an instructor of science and math for grades 6-8. Named a teaching principal at Smoky Mountain in 1977, he taught all subjects to grades 7-8 while serving as the school’s top administrator without a secretary.
After eight years there, he returned to Parrottsville as principal for three years until his election as Cocke County Superintendent of Schools in 1988, a position he was elected to for three terms before becoming Director of Schools.
At the time of his retirement, he was the longest serving superintendent/director in Upper East Tennessee.
Under his tenure, Cocke County Schools underwent a multi-million dollar building project with additions and renovations to every school.
He was also heavily involved in a lawsuit against the State of Tennessee that successfully brought equity in funding to all school systems.
This increased funding enabled Cocke County to hire many new teachers and assistants, implement art and music programs, and lower the student-teacher ratio.
Manney Moore, current Director of Schools and Blazer’s successor, said education has lost a champion and friend.
“Well, I could talk for a while about Larry Blazer and his accomplishments in education such as fighting for equitable funding for rural schools, and overseeing a major building program to update and expand facilities,” Moore said.
“Larry was a tireless worker, and I still remember 10 p.m. phone calls when I was a principal because he was still working on his ‘to do’ list. I will just echo the sentiment of some of our board members and others in the education community that Larry truly devoted his life to the education of students in Cocke County. Public education has lost a champion and a friend. He will be missed.”
Blazer was very civic-minded, and was a member of the Kiwanis Club.
He liked people and greatly enjoyed talking with them.
He was an avid fisherman, a history buff and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Blazer was also a member of the Caton’s Grove United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife Phyllis Clark Blazer, sons Todd Blazer and Russell (Beth) and grandchildren Grayson and Avery Blazer, sister, Sheila Pruitt (Luther), nieces Jessica (Casey) Hicks and Celia (Sammy) Shults and their families.
Other survivors include many cousins and sisters-in-law Sue Clark and Kay Clark Anders (Glenn), Andy Anders, Mandy (Duncan Overton) Anders.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cocke County Education Foundation Scholarship Program to Cocke County Central Office 305 Hedrick Drive, Newport TN 37821.
