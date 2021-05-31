The Cocke County Highway Department will be closing Lindsey Gap Road on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 8:30 am for a period of approximately 12 hours to allow a contractor to install guardrail on the bridge.
This is just an estimate until they begin work and see what they are dealing with. Should they hit rock and have to drill, the timeline could change.
The installation schedule is based on information from the contractor and could change. We will keep you updated with any changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.