Newport City Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery, at left, and Newport City Administrator James Finchum, at right, addressed those who attended the ribbon cutting at the Newport City Community Center on Thursday morning.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the Newport Community Center. The facility has undergone extensive renovations.
PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH
Newport City Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery, at left, and Newport City Administrator James Finchum, at right, addressed those who attended the ribbon cutting at the Newport City Community Center on Thursday morning.
A ribbon cutting was held at the Newport Community Center on Thursday morning. The facility has undergone extensive renovations.
Newport Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery said that the money for the renovations was put into the budget in 2018 and 2019, but COVID came along and nothing could be done until 2021 when things had to be rescheduled and getting the materials for the project became challenging due to supply shortages.
The total project cost was around $437,000, and included the new driveway at the Cosby Highway entrance, a tongue and groove deck, a pavilion, furniture, carpeting, an operations desk, new windows, ceiling tiles, lighting, gym netting, a scoreboard, floor covering, rubber floor for the wellness room and air conditioning units.
Dockery pointed out construction on the building began in 1976 and it opened to the public in 1978. He said that this is the first full renovations since the 36,144 square-foot building was constructed over 40 years ago.
He also said Pam Hill, the widow of Dr. Kenneth Hill, played a big role in the renovations by donating the weight room equipment a few years ago.
Dockery said the weight room is geared toward wellness and is suitable for use by women. He said it is a safe facility and does not involve power-lifting equipment for bodybuilders.
“We did something to basically every part of the community center,” he said.
The community center now looks like the original architectural renderings of the building. The original construction was changed as grant funding used for construction required the main entrance face a low income neighborhood. Now, the main entrance faces Cosby Highway and that side of the building is more noticeable.
“Our fees have stayed the same,” Dockery said. “We encourage everyone to drop by and see the facilities and learn more about what we have to offer the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.