NEWPORT—County Legislative Body (CLB) members approved a resolution this week to properly establish an Emergency Communications District (E-911) board. Melissa Gossman, county attorney, was recently doing research when she discovered that the current board was improperly formed in 2009.
With the resolution in direct opposition to state guidelines, Gossman crafted a new resolution, which was reviewed by the body during Monday’s CLB meeting.
When drafted more than a decade ago the resolution to create the board named specific individuals, or those in certain political offices, that should be members of the board. Those individuals included the Sheriff of Cocke County, Chief of Newport Police, Cocke County Fire Chief, Newport Fire Chief, Mayor of Newport, a healthcare representative, a Newport Rescue Squad member, a member of the general public and a member of the CLB.
The new resolution strips all of that and leaves the appointment of positions to the sitting county mayor. While those holding a political office or specific position can be named by a mayor, they are no longer guaranteed a spot on the board.
“The original resolution lists specific people that need to be on it according to position. State law requires that there be no requirements, that it be solely an appointment by the mayor,” Gossman told commissioners. “It allows for seven to nine members in the resolution that you have, and I chose nine to create a new board, which will be easier because three roll off every year.”
Gossman said the work board members have done for years, and are currently doing is not in question, it’s a compliance issue that state officials asked the county to rectify.
The resolution does not state that a board member must be a resident of Cocke County or even live within the county to be able to serve. The selections are completely up to the sitting mayor to make, and the only person who cannot serve is an employee of the district.
Mayor Ottinger provided commissioners with the names of nine individuals, two of which do not currently live in Cocke County. Those individuals are Karen Woods, Joe Esway, Walt Cross, Norman Smith, Jason Fox, Casey Kelley, Macie Reed, Andrea Tores and Jason Oury.
The current board consists of Roland Dykes, III, Maurice Shults, Armando Fontes, Jeremy Shelton, Bryan Southerland, Newell “Hop” Byrd, Vanessa Denis, Norman Smith and Harold Woody.
Commissioner Calvin Ball made a motion to keep the existing board intact while modifying the resolution to meet the state’s wishes. His motion would die due to the lack of a second.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Ball said. “Why can’t we leave the members in place but change the resolution? I think we should wait until the next mayor is elected so they can have a say.”
Gossman assured Ball that the next mayor will have an opportunity to appoint their own members to the board once terms of service begin to expire. The resolution calls for individual members to serve terms of two years, three years and four years.
“Every single mayor will have their own appointees due to the frequency in which board members’ terms of service come to an end,” Gossman said. “In two years the next mayor will have three new appointments to make, and the next year that same mayor will have another three new ones. It’s set up so that a mayor can’t come in and take all of them out. It’s rolling so that the mayor will eventually have a full board of their appointees.”
Each of Ottinger’s appointees either currently serve or have served in some official capacity in the medical, first responder, emergency management or safety field. Jason Fox and Andrea Tores are the two individuals who are not residents of Cocke County. That was not a particular sticking point for commissioners, but Ottinger still felt the need to elaborate on her selections.
“A lot of the issues we’ve had are ambulance service related, and Jason is the EMS liaison and Emergency Management Coordinator for one of the primary users of E-911, which is our hospital. I picked Andrea Tores because I racked my brain trying to think of someone to represent the dispatchers. She is a former dispatcher who served in that position for five years and is completely unbiased as far as the E-911 board. The rest of them are local.”
Commissioner Forest Clevenger made the motion to approve the new resolution as written, which was given a second by Kyle Shute. Clevenger said he had no issues with the mayor’s appointees after reviewing the list.
“That board has been a political board for so many years, and I think it has hindered its growth and effectiveness,” he said. “I have no problem with the people the mayor has put on here. I know all of them except Karen Woods and Tores. I know all the others personally and they’re outstanding picks.”
Commissioner Casey Gilliam made the motion to accept the mayor’s picks, and Clevenger gave the motion a second. The new members were approved unanimously by the commissioners that were present.
Ottinger said the new board members will meet with E-911 Director Nancy Hansel to review the board’s bylaws and get up to speed on the district’s activities and goals.
