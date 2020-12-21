NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in Newport on Thursday, Dec. 17.
Newport Police Sgt. Derek Wright was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed a Nissan truck that had a taillight out. Upon initiating a traffic stop, the driver of the truck, later identified as Nathaniel Kennedy, 29, Stowa Way, stopped at Coin Laundry.
According to the report, Kennedy came to a brief stop, but then fled the parking lot and headed east on West Highway 25/70.
The pursuit continued on Thinwood Drive and then Shag Road where Kennedy crashed his vehicle into a ditch.
At that time, officers made contact with Kennedy, who was found in the driver’s seat breathing but unresponsive.
Officers removed Kennedy from the vehicle and administered two doses of Narcan. Kennedy was transported to the Newport Medical Center for treatment. While searching Kennedy’s vehicle, officers located a firearm in the driver’s seat.
Patrolman Paul Weber reported during the search, a female, identified as Angel Vargas, 30, Shag Road, interfered with the investigation several times and refused to comply with verbal commands.
Vargas was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Kennedy was arrested later that day when he was taken into custody by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
He was charged with possession of a weapon, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility, improper tags and violation of light law.
