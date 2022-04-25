The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place on April 30, 2022. This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Food City (East) located at 416 Eastern Plaza Center in Newport.
The Newport Police Department and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department will partner with Food City (East) to provide an easily accessible drop off location for anyone wishing to drop off any unwanted medications, no questions asked.
According to the TN Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services; In 2020, there were 3,032 Tennesseans died from drug overdoses, which is a 45% increase from the previous year. Turning in any unused or unwanted medication can reduce addiction and help us work toward saving lives.
If you are unable to drop off your medications during the event you can always drop off your unwanted medications at the Newport Police Department located at 330 East Main Street and the Cocke County Courthouse located at 111 Court Ave. during regular office hours.
