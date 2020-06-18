NEWPORT—The Family Resource Center for the county school system recently held a food distribution to help families in the community.
Funding for the distribution was provided to the school system through an ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Grant.
ACEs provides money that is applied towards children who have had adverse experiences in their day-to-day life.
Things like the divorce of their parents, abuse and hunger are a few of the many things that can cause stress that may be adverse to a child’s ability to be productive.
Project AWARE counselors, student support members and the Family Resource Center received referrals for the distribution from teachers throughout the school system.
Close to $12,000 in food was distributed to dozens of families in Cocke County.
The remaining money provided by the grant will be used by the Family Resource Center to buy materials that may be needed by students in the new school year.
Diana Samples, Family Resource Director, was more than happy to receive the funding for the food items.
“The need is great in our community,” Samples said. “There are so many things that children may need while at school or at home. I had no idea just how great the need is until I started this job.”
Samples was also grateful for the help provided by Walmart in Newport.
Walmart employees gathered all materials and boxed and bagged them for distribution. Lori Sutton, supervisor at Walmart, helped guide the effort.
All this was done in a short time frame according to Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of County Schools.
The money provided in the grant had to be used before the end of June. This put extra pressure on all parties involved in the process.
“The money provided by the grant was given as a one time deal,” Kelley said.
“We had to spend the money before the end of June or we would have lost it. It took a few weeks to plan and prepare, and a lot of groups worked on this as a whole.”
Several staff members helped with the distribution including Manney Moore, the Director of Schools, Adult Ed. and Alternative School Director Bryan Douglas, Julie Riechert, Darlene Jefferson, Kelley and Samples.
