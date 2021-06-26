For many Walters State students, Tennessee Reconnect is the chance they never had. The last-dollar scholarship provides two years tuition-free at Tennessee community colleges.
To determine Tennessee Reconnect eligibility, students must first complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The Pell Grant is one of many awards determined by the FAFSA. Students must be a Tennessee resident for one year, participate in a college success program, and enroll in at least six hours leading to a certificate or associate degree. Students are ineligible if they have already earned a degree.
For more information about Tennessee Reconnect, contact Dr. Erin Dean, coordinator of adult learners and professional advisor, public safety, at 423-585-2654 or Erin.Dean@ws.edu. More information is also available at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.