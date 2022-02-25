NEWPORT—After being charged with larceny and vandalism in an October incident involving the theft of a Ring camera, Newport attorney Charlotte Ann Leibrock – daughter and partner of attorney William Leibrock – pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor, on Feb. 18. The larceny charge was dismissed, and with the reduction of her vandalism charge to disorderly conduct, Leibrock was ordered to pay $203 restitution to the victim.
On the evening of Oct. 15, Newport Police met with Christy Gentry, who said she owns the property where the camera was mounted. Gentry told police she was alerted of movement by her Ring doorbell motion detection sensor, and that upon reviewing the footage, she saw Leibrock holding the detached Ring doorbell in her hands.
Gentry went to the property and confronted Leibrock, who was there with two men. She told police Leibrock refused to return the doorbell that she and the unknown men removed. Police stated in their report that they reviewed the footage, and watched for themselves as Leibrock and one of the men removed the camera from the wall, causing damage where it had been mounted with screws, and then left as Gentry was asking for her to give it back.
Gentry estimated the cost of the camera at $300 and wanted to prosecute for both theft and vandalism, according to the police report. A warrant was filed for Leibrock’s arrest.
Three days later, Leibrock made arrangements with her attorney, Candice Mendez, and Chief of Police Maurice Schults to turn herself in. They met at the Cocke County Fire Department at 3 a.m. Leibrock was arrested 15 minutes later and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
