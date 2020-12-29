COCKE COUNTY—A Christmas Eve snowstorm struck Cocke County leaving thousands of residents without power for multiple days.
The rain event quickly turned to snow on Dec. 24 bringing several inches to the higher elevations of the county.
Dozens of trees fell across roadways bringing power lines with them.
Newport Utilities crews worked for nearly four days to clear the storm damage and restore power to customers.
Large numbers of broken poles and downed spans of electric wire caused power outages throughout the system, with the greatest number of outages in the southern portion of the county, which included Cosby, Wilton Springs and the Middle Creek communities.
Sharon Kyser, Corporate Communications Manager for NU, reminds everyone to avoid downed lines when storms hit the county.
“NU would like to remind everyone to stay a minimum of ten feet away from any downed power line or object it may touch. Do not attempt to move the line,” Kyser said.
“Electric lines can carry an electric current strong enough to cause serious injury or death. The safety of the NU crews and our community is our top priority.”
Travel in the hardest hit areas was extremely treacherous and many of the roads were impassable or inaccessible due to downed trees and ice.
The icy conditions left many residents stranded in their homes without power.
Warming stations were opened at the Del Rio and Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire stations to held those in need.
Many of the county’s volunteer departments, County County firefighters, Sheriff’s deputies and Emergency Management Agency Director Joe Esway worked for several days helping stranded motorists and performing welfare checks on those without power.
Trail Hollow and Lindsey Gap Roads were closed until midday on Tuesday, but that did not keep many motorists from crossing barricades to try and reach their destination.
Many out of town travelers found themselves on Lindsey Gap due to GPS systems.
Several of those motorists had to be rescued after their vehicle left the roadway due to the icy conditions.
