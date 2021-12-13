Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a Nissan Xterra with expired tags. Forbes contacted Central Dispatch requesting registration information on the vehicle. Dispatch advised the plate came back registered to a Volkswagen.
Forbes initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Sarah Marjorie Mantooth. Mantooth advised that her license was suspended and she did not have proof of insurance. Forbes contacted the Cocke County Jail to check Mantooth for warrants. The jail advised that Mantooth had a warrant for Violation of Probation citation only.
Forbes asked Mantooth if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and she handed him bag containing a green leafy substance. Mantooth allegedly stated it was “weed” and “roaches.” A vehicle search was conducted and Forbes found a glass pipe, rubber handled metal pipe, and rolling papers in the driver’s side floor board.
The leafy substance weighed approximately 3.57 grams and was admitted into evidence along with the paraphernalia. Forbes arrested Mantooth and transported her to the County Jail. Mantooth was also cited for Violation of Probation and Registration Violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.