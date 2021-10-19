Three Newport Grammar School teachers were granted tenure at the Newport City Board of Education’s October meeting on Monday night. Kindergarten teacher Candi Baxter, Special Education teacher Lisa Herndon, and music teacher Paige Holt were all granted tenure by the board after five years with the school.
Mischelle Black provided a COVID-19 update and reported to the board that as of Thursday afternoon, the school had six exposed students, seven positive students, and one positive staff member.
Cafeteria Manager Christina Leas informed the board that the school had served over 12,000 reimbursable meals in the month of September. Leas told the board that the cafeteria had received a score of 100 on their first of two health inspections for the year. She also shared that she had received word from over 15 individuals who were interested in substitute positions in the cafeteria.
