NEWPORT—Ricky Morris was recently awarded the PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Your Designated Environment) Award from Keep Cocke County Beautiful.
“Ricky has really exemplified the concept of Volunteerism,” said David Veridal, KCCB Board Member and RID (Remove Illegal Dumpsites) Chairman. “The amount of effort this man has expended is phenomenal and it most definitely has benefitted our community.”
Morris repaired fence and backstops with 90 railroad ties at Edgemont School. He dismantled the fence on the far side of field and protected it with ties. Morris tore out the old hot water heater and replaced it with one with his own funds.
He remodeled two old restrooms and turned them into a utility room, blocked one doorway and created an entrance way. In addition, Morris removed old steps, and made arrangements to have new steps created. He also repaired and replaced a downspout, painted the concession stand and two dugouts, repaired drive through and walk through gates, cut down trees and underbrush and made arrangements to remove old sand.
Finally, Morris replaced trim and painted dugouts, replaced fascia boards and painted concession stands, replaced restroom lights and tore down an old storage shed and hauled it off. And, our hero hauled three loads to the landfill, removed 50 feet of old fencing, sprayed for weeds inside the parking lots and trimmed off the end of bleachers. “Please stop by check out this transformation.”
If that wasn’t enough, Morris worked miracles at Bridgeport School, too. He replaced old doors and hardware, removed old bleachers, pressure washed and painted frames, tore down old dugouts and hauled the trash off, repaired all fencing and replaced the rails and gates with 25 railroad ties.
In addition, he completely rebuilt two dugouts and poured one pad, painted the concession stand, two dugouts and two restrooms. He also restored one restroom including commode, replaced the sink and towel dispensers, repaired trim around the concession area and arranged for concrete work to shore up the foundation.
Morris purchased one picnic table and finally, with donated concrete from Junior Hommel, raised the waterline and extended the clean out. A group of volunteers from Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church helped ensure this huge project was a success. He also lined the fence with railroad ties, replaced six vertical posts, ran new electrical for the scoreboard and built a replacement and hauled off four loads of junk to the landfill. These improvements are tremendous! And all through the inspiration of one man!
At Northwest School, Ricky cut brush back on half the perimeter of the ball field and hauled it (6 trips) to burn pit.
“All of us at Keep Cocke County Beautiful are amazed at the efforts of Ricky Morris,” said Meka Henderson, Executive Director of KCCB. “The efforts and inspiration of this one man have changed the face of our sports’ fields.
“We salute him. Can you imagine what could happen if we all made just a fraction of his efforts,” Henderson concluded. “KCCB thanks you from the bottom of our hearts!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.