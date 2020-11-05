COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Election Commission has released the unofficial numbers from Tuesday’s election.
The county proved to be a Republican stronghold for all races, especially in the First District Congressional race.
Republican candidate Diana Harshbarger topped Democrat candidate Blair Walsingham by more than 8,500 votes.
Harshbarger received 10,790 votes or 80.16% of the total number of ballots cast in the county.
Walsingham received 2,198 votes and Independent candidate Steve Holder received 461.
Harshbarger defeated Walsingham for the First District seat by a 227,562 to 68,126 margin.
Harshbarger will fill the seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Phil Roe. Roe served the district for six terms.
Representative Jeremy Faison, who ran unopposed in the District 11 House race, received 10,900 complementary votes.
Republican Senate candidate Bill Hagerty was successful in his campaign to replace outgoing Senator Lamar Alexander.
Alexander has served Tennessee as Senator since 2003.
Hagerty defeated Democrat Marquita Bradshaw by more than 800,000 votes.
The former U.S. Ambassador received 11,256 votes to win Cocke County.
Bradshaw received 2,200 votes, and several Independent candidates received a total of 405 votes.
More than 3,500 city residents cast their ballots to elect three City of Newport School Board members.
All three individuals were elected to the board with Seth Butler receiving the most votes. David Perryman will continue to serve the board in the seat that was held by his late mother, Charlotte Mims.
Joining Butler as a new member of the board will be Nathaniel James Vernon.
Butler, Perryman and Vernon received 1,355, 1,257 and 962 votes respectively.
The Presidential Election numbers looked much the same in Cocke County as President Donald Trump garnered 81% of the vote.
The President received 12,128 votes, while Democrat candidate former Vice President Joe Biden received 2,524 votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.