After four straight weeks of increases at the pump, gas prices across Tennessee appear to have stabilized. Gas prices, on average, remain the same this week as they did last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average remains $3.16 which is 26 cents more expensive than one month ago and $1.28 more than one year ago.
“Thanks to a dip in domestic demand, Tennessee drivers are starting to see a little relief at the pump,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Although still elevated, crude oil prices seem to have leveled off, helping to minimize any additional spikes in pump prices in the short term.”
Quick Facts
- 10% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00
- The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.97 for regular unleaded
- The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.39 for regular unleaded
- Tennessee moved to the 10th least expensive market in the nation
