The Newport Utilities Board of Directors gathered last week for a short meeting before the holiday. During the meeting the board approved a rate adjustment for NUconnect TV packages effective February 1.
At their November 2020 board meeting, a request was made to adjust the retransmission pass-through rate in January 2021, 2022 and 2023. An additional $2.90 will be added for all video customers to cover the retransmission fee. Additionally, customers will see an increased fee for higher tier video packages.
The Basic (tier 1) package will only see a $2.90 increase to cover the retransmission fee, which will change the price from $44.79 to $47.60 per month. Standard (tiers 1-2) packages will see an overall increase of $6.65 come February, which includes the retransmission fee and $3.75 package adjustment. Customers with the Enhanced (tiers 1-3) package will see an overall increase of $7.65 for the same 102 channels they currently receive. The package itself will increase by $4.75 up to $94.70. The overall package cost with the retransmission fee will be $122.35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.