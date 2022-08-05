A crowd gathered at Mountain Fields Homestead on Thursday evening to await the election results for the county mayor’s race with Rob Mathis and his family. When the absentee and early voting count came in showing Mathis had a lead over the other candidates, the cheers began.
The evening ended with Mathis taking 68.15 percent of the vote and winning the county mayor’s race. Mathis said he is “excited” and is “chomping at the bit to get to work.”
He said his plan is to start at the government level and get everyone working together behind a common vision for the county. “We need to realize the full potential that we know we all have,” he said, “then work toward reaching that potential. We can achieve the prosperity that our county deserves.”
Mathis said he sees it as a huge undertaking, but by addressing one issue at a time, he believes that the county can achieve its goals, reach its full potential, and become the county we envision. “Just like chopping a tree, we need to start chipping away one swing at a time,” he said.
Mathis announced his candidacy for county mayor in April 2021 after having served 12 years as county trustee. Prior to being elected trustee, he served seven years as a teacher at Cocke County High School. He is a veteran, having served nine years as an Army officer and was deployed to Iraq during his military tenure. He and his wife, Missy, have three children and two grandchildren.
He said he thinks it is time for all county government offices to work together, and by doing so, he believes that greater things can be accomplished.
“The people of this county deserve to see this area proper and thrive,” he said. “I am energized and excited to be given this opportunity. I would like to thank everyone for their support.”
The county mayor-elect also said he appreciates his family for their love and support as well as everyone who stepped up and helped him with the campaign.
“There were thousands of things that needed to be done during this campaign, and every part was crucial to this campaign’s success. Thank you so much to my friends and family – to everyone who helped along the way,” he added. “I will continue to work to earn your trust and confidence, and I will work hard to make you proud.”
The Newport Plain Talk has posted detailed election results online.
