This is Tank, formerly known as Twinkie Turtle. After her adoption from Smoky Mountain Humane Society into a foster family of children, Tank inspired her human family to pay $1,100 for medical care for another shelter dog.
PHOTO BY JEANNIE BAITINGER
This is Annie, who is receiving heart worm treatment and will be available for adoption soon thanks to the generosity of a foster family for children who sponsored the $1,100 medical costs.
As a foster parent, Virginia cannot disclose her last name or photo in order to protect the children in her home. She also has to be very careful in choosing a new pet with children of all ages coming in. After losing two previously adopted shelter dogs from old age it was time to find an older dog that would be good with kids and a newly adopted puppy.
She saw Twinkie Turtle as Smoky Mountain Humane Society’s pet of the week in The Newport Plain Talk and was interested. She made a visit to the shelter located at 420 Humane Road in Newport with two of her children. That’s where she met the 65-pound American Bulldog/Catahoula mix. The dog was 6 years old with two previous homes and had been returned to the shelter for reasons unknown. In spite of Twinkie’s history of returns, Virginia was drawn to her sweet, calm disposition and Twinkie loved her kids and other dogs. Virginia applied to adopt Twinkie. On June 17, the adoption was finalized.
