A 19-year-old woman working at Best Western Inn recently had an unsettling encounter and discovery.
According to a Newport Police Department report, the employee was advised Wednesday by a coworker that a man was kneeling down and appeared to be placing or looking for something under her car.
She confronted the man, described as a white male with curly red or blonde hair wearing a suit, and asked him what he was doing. According to the report, upon asking the question the man closed a laptop and became nervous while claiming he was scanning her car for a “5G signal.” He then departed in a vehicle.
The employee stated she later discovered an Apple AirTag tracking device magnetically attached under the back right fender of her car. She described the man’s vehicle as approximately a 2009 Toyota Scion xB, based on a Google search, with a dark grey or possibly dark purple color.
The Apple AirTag was wrapped in foil and placed into police evidence.
An Apple AirTag, which retails for around $29, is designed to work with an Apple iPhone and, according to Apple, it “lets users keep track of personal items like their keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage, and more through the Find My app.”
It is not designed to work as a long-range GPS tracking device.
However, two women in California filed a class-action lawsuit in December against Apple claiming the devices were used by potential stalkers to track their movements and Apple has not done enough to prevent it from being used for potentially illicit or nefarious purposes.
One of the women claims in her lawsuit that her ex-husband left an AirTag in her child’s backpack. After attempting to disable it, she found another one.
A second plaintiff says in her lawsuit that after she broke off a relationship with a man, she was living in a hotel for her own safety after having been harassed and receiving threats. At her hotel she received an alert that an AirTag was near, which she found in a rear wheel well of her vehicle.
In February 2022, in response to such reports, Apple issued a statement: “Based on our knowledge and on discussions with law enforcement, incidents of AirTag misuse are rare; however, each instance is one too many. ... Every AirTag has a unique serial number, and paired AirTags are associated with an Apple ID. Apple can provide the paired account details in response to a subpoena or valid request from law enforcement. We have successfully partnered with them on cases where information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged.”
Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults said people should remain vigilant and be aware of any such suspicious activity.
“We would like to advise everyone to be cautiously aware of their surroundings and ask that they contact the police department / central dispatch if they see any suspicious activity around their vehicles or homes,” Shults said.
The Newport Plain Talk has attempted to reach out to the Best Western Inn employee who found the device on her car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.