The Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is pleased to announce that Lynn Ramsey, Director of the Cocke County Partnership/ Chamber of Commerce has recently completed her 3rd year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at University of Georgia in Athens.
Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four weeklong sessions at four different university locations throughout the country.
Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.
