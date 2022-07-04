Six-year-old Hunter Eilts held a lemonade stand fundraiser to purchase a bunk bed for himself and 2-year-old little brother, Kamryn Beckers. Eilts raised $500 thanks to the generosity of the community. He plans to hold another fundraiser this Saturday.
NEWPORT—The community recently rallied around 6-year-old Hunter Eilts as he held a lemonade stand fundraiser to purchase a bunk bed for himself and 2-year-old little brother, Kamryn Beckers.
Eilts and his mother McKenzie Beckers set up shop in the Five Rivers Plaza parking lot on Thursday, June 23 with few expectations. They were pleasantly surprised as dozens of people stopped throughout the afternoon for a cold cup of lemonade.
“Hunter came up with the idea to raise the money to purchase the buck bed for himself and his little brother,” Beckers said.
“We were thinking of ideas and I said ‘what about a lemonade stand,’ and he jumped at the idea. Really we weren’t expecting to get that much traffic from this, but we had pretty much the whole town come out. First responders, the Newport Police Department, and Chief Deputy C.J. Ball came out, and so did Hunter’s school principal.”
The lemonade stand fundraiser was a massive success as Hunter raised $500 through his efforts. Just as his mother was preparing to purchase the bunk bed, a member of the community stepped up and provided a set for Hunter and his brother. Beckers said the money from the first stand has now gone into a savings account for Hunter.
Beckers said the lemonade stand was so successful that another is planned for July 9. This time Hunter has the goal of purchasing a playset with the money that is raised. The lemonade stand will be placed in the parking lot of Car, Trucks & SUVs starting at 9 a.m. this Saturday. Hunter also plans to donate a portion of his proceeds to Cocke County’s Isaiah 117 House.
“We are greatly appreciative of everybody in the community who supported him,” Beckers said. “We couldn’t be more thankful for each and every person that came out for the event. We’re excited and hopefully that everyone will come out and support him again.”
Hunter used his mother’s social media account to post a video thanking the community. “Thank you Newport for supporting me on my lemonade stand. I’ll send you a picture when I get my bunk bed,” Hunter said. A photo of Hunter and Kamryn was posted online later showing the brothers enjoying their new bunk bed.
News of Hunter’s entrepreneurial spirit has spread far and wide as many media outlets have picked up on his story. Hunter was recognized by WBIR in Knoxville and on the radio locally by 1270 WLIK.
Stop by Cars, Trucks & SUVs located at 972 W. Highway 25/70 on Saturday to help support Hunter’s next endeavor.
