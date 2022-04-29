COCKE COUNTY—Residents who didn't cast their ballots early will have to wait until Election Day on Tuesday, May 3. Voters must vote at their assigned polling place from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on that day.
Voters who do not know where their polling place is may use the Tennessee voter lookup tool online at GoVoteTN.gov or may call the Election Commission office on Monday at 423-623-2042.
Registered voters must bring a photo ID issued by the Tennessee state government or federal government. Out-of-state driver licenses cannot be accepted. The voter registration card is not required to be shown during voting.
Registered Cocke County voters who need to update their addresses may call the election commission office on Monday to get the process started so they will know where to vote on Tuesday.
This May election is a County Primary. Voters must choose either the Republican ballot or the Democratic ballot when signing in to vote. Sample ballots are available online, at the election commission office, and will be available at the polling place on Election Day.
The election commission reminds all candidates and campaign workers of the 100-foot boundary from the doors of each polling place. State law prohibits campaigning within 100 feet of the doors of a polling place and prohibits clothing or items attached to clothing that are for or against any candidate on the current ballot.
The election commission office will post unofficial results online Tuesday night once all precincts have returned at CockeCountyElection.org and on its twitter page at Twitter.com/CockeCoVotes.
Early Voting numbers released by the Election Commission show that 3,960 individuals cast their ballot during the period, and a total of 124 absentee ballots were submitted.
Several other county positions will not be on the May Primary ballot but will instead appear on the August County General Election ballot, including County Commission (CLB), Constables, Road Commissioners, and four County School Board seats. Any independent candidates for County Mayor and Sheriff will be on the August County General Election ballot along with the party nominees from the county primary.
