Great Smoky Mountains National Park is pleased to invite young visitors and their guardians to the Storybook Trail of the Smokies, an initiative dedicated to promoting literacy in nature.
A partnership between the park, the University of Tennessee Extension Cocke County Office and educational park partner Great Smoky Mountains Association, the Storybook Trail of the Smokies offers fun and educational self-guided activities based on a rotating selection of different Smokies-themed books along the one-mile Cosby Nature Trail near Cosby Campground.
From October 9 through October 22, the trail will feature prompts and activities based on “A Search for Safe Passage,” written by Frances Figart and illustrated by Emma DuFort, both of Great Smoky Mountains Association.
