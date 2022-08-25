NEWPORT—Newport Utilities (NU) Board of Directors met in monthly session on Tuesday morning. The board accepted bids and heard about upcoming projects.
The board voted to approve a 7,500-foot water line extension that will initially pass 25 homes and then reach 65 more homes in the future. The project will be funded by a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and matched with $163,000 from NU. A bid for $352,096.56 from Core and Main was approved for the initial aspect of the project.
“Everyone in the United States should have access to clean drinking water,” said Board Chair Craig Wild. “This grant and project will help our community.”
The board accepted a bid from Performance Contracting, Inc., to clean the basins of four wastewater aeration tanks. NU has four tanks with each measuring 115 feet long, 30 feet wide, and 18 feet deep. These tanks provide oxygen to the bacteria for the treatment and stabilization of wastewater. Currently, the tanks have about two feet of sludge and sand in the basin that needs removed.
The contractor is responsible for the removal of the sand and sludge and for the removal and reinstallation of fine air diffusers for the tank if they need replaced. The wastewater treatment plant will dispose of the waste being removed. The bid is $18,890 per tank for a total of $85,559.
The board also voted to approve a water adjustment policy, which caps the combined credit for water and sewer to $500 within a 12-month period for residential and commercial customers, and the credit can only be given during a single month. These are credits for water leaks or sewer problems.
It was also explained that currently, the bill for NU Connect unlimited voice is currently $32.95, which includes taxes and fees, but because of taxes and fees rapidly increasing, they will be broken out separately to show those increases, so customers can see that the increase is not in the cost charged by NU.
A Financial Capability Assessment (FCA) was used to look at electric rates. Assuming there were 1,100 kilowatts of use, the rates have increased considerably in the last year. According to the data provided, costs to the consumer were $139.69 per 1,100 kw in August 2021 and increased to $162.82 by July 2022. As of August 2022, they were $172.09 per 1,100 kw used. It was pointed out that the numbers are actually worse, and those totals are just associated with fuel costs.
NU’s Board of Directors will meet Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. in the boardroom at the NU office at 170 Cope Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.