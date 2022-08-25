NEWPORT—Newport Utilities (NU) Board of Directors met in monthly session on Tuesday morning. The board accepted bids and heard about upcoming projects.

The board voted to approve a 7,500-foot water line extension that will initially pass 25 homes and then reach 65 more homes in the future. The project will be funded by a $500,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and matched with $163,000 from NU. A bid for $352,096.56 from Core and Main was approved for the initial aspect of the project.

