NEWPORT—The County Legislative Body gathered Monday evening for their last meeting of 2021.
Commissioners held a brief discussion about premium pay for county employees using American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds. The premium pay has been an ongoing topic of discussion for several months.
After an exchange with commissioners, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger made the decision to await further guidance from the state before providing the pay to employees.
A small group of commissioners assumed that a vote to provide the pay had already taken place. Ottinger informed the body that minutes from the past 12 months of CLB meetings were reviewed and no vote had taken place.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger advocated for the body to move forward with the pay for employees based on information he received from the finance director for the City of Newport. He said the city would be willing to assist the county with the process.
“The city’s finance director went through the eight week training session and said we could do this if we want,” Clevenger said. “The city is willing to assist us if we like, because there is a formula to determine pay. I say we move forward and get our finance director together with the city’s director. Every department head should be here asking for this for their employees.”
Clevenger said the city’s funding formula used a 461 hour threshold that employees met to be eligible for premium pay. If an office was closed due to COVID those employees would not be eligible. If the office was open and closed intermittently during the pandemic those employees would be eligible as long as they met the 461 hours or 11 weeks of work needed to qualify.
The amount of the bonus divided by the standard of $13 per hour gives the number of hours that must be worked. For the city it was 461 hours for full-time employees to receive $6,000 and 230 hours for part-time to receive $3,000.
Mayor Ottinger said more than a formula needs to be considered before premium pay is awarded to county employees. Ottinger said she participated in the training sessions that prioritized pay for lower income employees, as well as workers deemed essential.
“Nobody is saying don’t do this, I just prefer to run it through the state first,” Ottinger said. “We’re still under the interim rules right now. We were supposed to receive final guidelines by September, then November or December and now it looks like early January.
“The current mandate says that governments are required to prioritize lower income employees. If they only worked part-time you have to justify why their pay was different than a department that worked the entire time because they had barriers. Everything is on a individual basis and it will be about justification for what you do.”
Commissioner Clevenger argued that it is not the job of commissioners to find or create reasons to justify the payments. He said it should be up to the mayor to do the work and bring it before the body for a vote.
“It’s not our job to create, we’re here to vote things up or down,” Clevenger said. “Your department is responsible for this and we approve or deny it. You create something that will work and is fair and bring it to us.”
Ottinger responded to Clevenger saying, “Since it’s up to me we’ll wait until January.”
Another concern for Ottinger was the amount the county would have to put towards employee retirement once premium pay is rewarded. The county is required to pay a portion of the retirement once pay of any type is given. The employee must also contribute a portion of their check in the form of a match.
Ottinger said the CLB would have to decide where the additional money would come from, whether that be ARP funds or county dollars.
The mayor has the ability to deem certain individuals and departments as essential, which is also a requirement to receive premium pay. Ottinger said the County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, sanitation workers and custodial staff qualify based on rules established by the state.
With that being the case, Clevenger advocated for those employees to receive premium pay as soon as possible. He asked for the County Budget Committee to review the funding formula based on submissions made by the head of each department.
The Budget Committee will meet on January 4. The review portal for submissions to the state is set to open that same day and will remain open until April 30.
A few smaller matters were discussed and agenda items approved before the meeting was adjourned. Commissioners approved the county’s application to receive the Safe Court Grant.
The program provides funding for courts in Tennessee to create or update safe, trauma informed spaces or waiting rooms for crime victims. Individuals can wait in this safe space for court processes or meet with the prosecutor, victim witness coordinator and other individuals assisting them.
The county would receive $10,000 to renovate a room in the courthouse to serve this specific purpose. There would be a 20% match to receive the grant, but Ottinger said that could possibly be offset by using inmate labor to perform the work.
Commissioners also approved a request from Robbie Mathis to receive a time extension to complete the video series “Smoky Mountain Secrets.” Mathis said the pandemic caused delays in the filming process due to closures. He offered to waive the final payment for the project as a sign of good faith, which commissioners approved in addition to the extension.
The series will feature a total of 10 episodes once completed. The first two are already viewable, and Mathis said there has been 10,000 views so far.
One of the final items approved by the body was the creation of the Adult-Oriented Establishment Board. The county mayor will pick board members, and their terms of service will be decided once the members have been chosen and conducted their first meeting.
Commissioners will meet again in the new year on Monday, January 16 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the county courthouse.
