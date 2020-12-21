COSBY—A Newport couple is facing several charges following an investigation on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the couple as Swann Lee Price, 32, and Krystal Ann Moore, 40, both of Wright Road.
Deputies were dispatched to 2433 Denton Road, concerning drug related activity Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Jessica Butler spoke with Price and Moore, who advised they were at the residence to see a friend.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned that the couple did not have permission to be at the residence. Deputy Butler reported that the vehicle that Price and Moore drove to the residence in had an altered license plate and neither Price nor Moore had a valid Tennessee driver’s license.
According to the report, deputies obtained consent to search the vehicle where they found an unloaded firearm along with a bag that contained 24 grams of methamphetamine, a single Suboxone strip, drug paraphernalia and a pair of brass knuckles.
Price was charged with possession of drugs with intent to resell, possession of firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility, possession of prohibited weapon, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule IV and altering auto tags.
Moore was charged with possession of drugs with intent to resell, possession of handgun during the commission of a dangerous felony, prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.