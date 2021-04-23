DEL RIO—Newport Utilities Water Crews will begin laying a new water line along Highway 340 South in Del Rio next week. The water line will be constructed along Highway 340 South beginning at Highway 25/70 and progressing to Black Feet Way.
Water crews will be using mobile traffic lights to control traffic during the work period. Work will begin Monday, April 26, and last through Friday, April 30. NU asks that residents and commuters along this route be aware of the traffic lights and be prepared to stop.
NU apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
