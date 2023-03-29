The RU Recovery Program, a division of Reformers Unanimous, is making a difference in the lives of several inmates at the Cocke County Jail. The program, which is held Fridays, is sponsored by Victory Baptist Church and has volunteers from several churches and communities.

Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said that 95% of the jail population is in jail because of drug-related issues. He said that the other 5% are in jail because of misdemeanors, failure to pay child support and other offenses.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.