The RU program at the Cocke County Jail has 8 female inmates and 8 male inmates as participants. Here the participants are shown with the program leaders — Pastor David Gilland, Barbara James, Brenda Messer and Cherokee Gibson, along with Sheriff C.J. Ball, Chief Deputy Doug Atkins, Chief of Corrections Josh Hartsell and other law enforcement representatives.
The RU Recovery Program, a division of Reformers Unanimous, is making a difference in the lives of several inmates at the Cocke County Jail. The program, which is held Fridays, is sponsored by Victory Baptist Church and has volunteers from several churches and communities.
Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said that 95% of the jail population is in jail because of drug-related issues. He said that the other 5% are in jail because of misdemeanors, failure to pay child support and other offenses.
“If we can control drugs, we can control other crimes,” Ball said. “The majority of those in jail would not be there and would not be committing crimes such as theft if they did not have drug problems.”
He explained that RU is the only program used in the Cocke County Jail that is set up for both men and women to participate.
“This was actually the first program in the jail to help those struggling with addiction,” Ball said. “Every program we can offer gives the inmates something to look forward to and the opportunity to get their lives back on track.”
Participants are randomly drug tested, and the program has a zero tolerance policy. If a participant tests positive for drugs, he or she is removed from the program.
Ball also pointed out that those overseeing the program are Tennessee Corrections Institute (TCI) certified, and that the inmates are not unsupervised.
Pastor David Gilland is the program director. The pastor and Brenda Messer, the women’s leader, both have extensive training and experience with the program. The RU program was introduced to Cocke County in 2012, and Messer has been active with the program since then. Gilland joined the program in 2016.
Barbara James has volunteered at the Cocke County Jail since 2015, and she is the RU rehabilitation coordinator, who supervises the halfway house/rehab placements. She also teaches women’s classes during the week.
Cherokee Gibson went through the RU program herself when she was in jail. She is now outreach coordinator, who is responsible for advertising. She teaches a Tuesday evening women’s class as well.
RU is a faith-based, Bible-centered behavior modification program that helps individuals who deal with directions both personally and indirectly. The meetings are held every Friday from 7 p.m.to 9 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church, after having previously been held at Stokely’s Chapel Baptist Church.
As of March 20, the Cocke County Jail RU program has included 93 inmates and 42% of them were in the program for 12 or more weeks. The longer timeframe helps toward a successful rehabilitation placement and works toward the goal of attaining a successful recovery. Of course, some inmates are released from the jail before they have spent 12 weeks in the program, but many do choose to participate in RU activities after release.
The current Cocke County Jail RU Inside program is an effective bridge to the RU Friday night program. After release from jail, all inmates are encouraged to attend community meetings and participate in the RU program for a successful recovery.
The program has 10 to 12 volunteers and some of them travel from as far as Knoxville or Sevierville to help with the program.
Gibson said that she went through the program and it has changed her life.
“I have been clean for six years this year. The RU program changed my life and helped me get my little girl back,” she said. “I learned how to forgive, how to have compassion and how to get my life back on track. God has helped me more than I can say, and this program was a huge asset to me getting my life back on track.”
Gibson said that she can relate to the inmates, so they can ask questions and help them get things in order.
“The program helps you realize that you can find the good and you can change your life. It enabled me to rebuild relationships, regain trust and get my life back in order,” Gibson added.
Chelcee Shelton is a program participant. She said that she overdosed at the annex.
“I prayed to get out of the mess that I was in,” she said. “I prayed to get out of that situation, and God has really changed my life. I am thankful for this program.”
Bailiff Ashley Norton has worked with inmates since 2018. She said that she has seen a great change in the program participants.
“This is what you want for them. It makes my job rewarding to see that they get their lives on track and overcome addictions,” Norton said.
