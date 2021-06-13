First Call

First Call EMS of Newport was recognized by Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 18180 as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding services to our county. Lindsey Ellison, First Call Director, was on hand to accept the plaque. It was presented by Modern Woodmen representative Faye Fish. Along with this plaque a check will be donated to the charity of First Call's choice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.