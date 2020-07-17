NEWPORT—A Newport man convicted of shooting his wife multiple times in 2015 has been sentenced to serve 18 years. The sentence was handed down in Cocke County Circuit Court by Honorable James L. Gass on Tuesday, July 14.
Toby Dwayne Dunn, 45, Lane Drive, will serve 18 years after he was convicted on charges of attempted second degree murder, a class B felony, aggravated assault, a class C felony and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, a class C felony.
According to the Circuit Court judgement, the attempt to commit second degree murder charge held a 12 year sentence alone while employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony carried 6 years.
Dunn received jail credit beginning July 2019.
In 2015, Dunn was arrested after law enforcement officials were called to his Lane Drive residence concerning a shooting that had occurred. Upon arrival, deputies found a gory scene as Dunn’s wife, Crystal Lauren Dunn, had sustained several gunshot wounds.
Dunn admitted to shooting his wife, but stated it was in self-defense.
At the request of 4th District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI Special Agents began investigating the incident.
Crystal Dunn survived the shooting and was present through the duration of the trial.
The court ordered that Dunn have no contact with the victim once his sentence is served.
