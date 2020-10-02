NEWPORT—The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has released details surrounding the arrest of a Newport man after he struck another male with a baseball bat earlier this week.
Law enforcement officials identified the male as David E. Hedgepath, 64, Meeks Way. He was charged with aggravated assault.
Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Ridge View Circle, in reference to a domestic disturbance. Deputy Ethan Keys spoke with Morris Riland, 36, Millville, NJ, who said Hedgepath struck him with a baseball bat.
Deputy Keys reported that Riland had a red mark and swelling on his back.
Deputies then spoke with Hedgepath, who admitted to striking Riland with a bat because he was trying to borrow his mother’s car when Riland threw the car keys into the neighbor’s yard.
Hedgepath was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
