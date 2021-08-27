COCKE COUNTY—The Cocke County Legislative Body is currently accepting letters of interest and resumes from individuals that would like to serve on the Sheriff’s Office Civil Service Board.
Interested applicants should state their experience, intent to serve and be willing to undergo a background check.
All correspondence should be submitted in person to Pam Lowe at the Cocke County Mayor’s Office at 360 East Main Street in Newport. Letters and resumes should be submitted no later than 4 p.m. on September 1, 2021.
Late submissions or refusal to comply with a background check will not be considered.
