Cocke County High School staff will be hosting a workshop to assist this year's seniors and their parents with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) before the upcoming TN Promise Scholarship deadline.
The "FAFSA Frenzy" workshop will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. Staff will be available from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the CCHS Library. In order to be Tennessee Promise Scholarship eligible, seniors MUST complete and submit their FAFSA by Feb.1, 2022.
Students and parents will need to bring their 2020 taxes and W2's when they come. For more information, contact CCHS College & Career Advisor, Terri Hall, at 423-623-8718 ext. 5009.
