NEWPORT—The Board of Directors for Newport Utilities gathered Tuesday morning for their January meeting. Several items were approved by the board including the purchase of new work trucks for the electric and water departments.
Chris Calhoun, Vice President of Operations and Technology, approached the board about the need to replace the worn out vehicles.
“We need to replace two pickups in the electric department,” Calhoun said.
“There is a state contract for $61,120 for both trucks, which was budgeted eight months ago. We will be replacing one truck that has 183,000 miles and another that has 180,000 in the electric department fleet.”
Calhoun told the board that both new trucks will be 2022 Ford F150s. They gave their unanimous approval to replace both vehicles.
Next, Calhoun spoke to the board about the need to replace the water department’s truck that currently has 165,000 miles on the odometer. The truck the department will need is a Ford F350.
“The total cost for the 2023 F350 is $60,930,” he said. “This was budgeted last year and we are asking to purchase it now for the coming year due to contract lead times. We expect the old truck to have around 200,000 miles on it at the time we replace it.”
The board gave their approval to purchase the truck, which will be available to NU by 2023. They also asked if it would be possible to repurpose the old vehicles by allowing other departments to use them.
Calhoun said that is exactly how NU’s broadband department was outfitted with vehicles. He expects these trucks to be posted to govdeals.com, where they can be sold to the highest bidder.
Calhoun’s next report concerned the lack of supplies that may impact NU’s future projects. He told the board that supply chain issues will impact each department.
“We are taking a future look at all operations and technology due to the supply chain issues. They are impacting transformers, ductile iron pipe, pumps and pump parts.
“This transcends every department and we will need to order things with the proper lead time to be able to use them. We will use business analytics to see what are needs are as well as what we currently have.”
NU General Manager Michael Williford also addressed the board concerning the current operations of the company. Williford said the omicron variant of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on employees.
The GM estimated that 15 to 20% of NU’s workforce has had the virus or been exposed since Christmas of last year.
“We’ve had some severe cases, but those employees are starting to feel better,” Williford said. “Right now we have one in customer service, which could really impact things is we have to close the lobby to the public.
“You have to keep in mind that those individuals are touching the money and checks of every person that comes by the office. I just wanted to make you all aware in case you hear some noise. If we shut the lobby down it will be done to protect the employees and the community.”
The first case in customer service was reported on Tuesday morning before the board meeting took place, according to Williford. He said that all efforts will be made to allow certain departments to work from home if the virus continues to spread.
Williford also informed the board that a crew from NU recently went to assist another county that was impacted by winter weather. Multiple crews were hired from other counties when Cocke experienced a massive power outage on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day of 2020. Williford said sending NU crews to help elsewhere is a good relationship builder.
“Our neighbor to the north experienced an outage and we sent a crew up there to get them back up and running. It showed that our crew can handle anything, because there are a lot of dangerous situations when lines are down. They did a good job and we received a lot of compliments. It’s nice to get partnerships going outside our area.”
Improving communications within the company and changing the culture has been an important part of Williford’s plan since becoming general manager. He said that all operations have moved under VP Calhoun to give each department more direction moving forward.
The board will meet again on Tuesday, February 22 at 10:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.