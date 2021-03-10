NEWPORT—Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger recently made her first visit to Newport since being elected to serve as U.S. Representative for the First Congressional District.
The Congresswoman’s day started at the Cocke County courthouse for the THDA HOME grant presentation. County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, Rep. Jeremy Faison and State Senator Steve Southerland greeted Harshbarger upon her arrival.
Shortly after, she toured the courthouse and visited with various county department heads.
A tour of the Tanner Building came next, where Harshbarger discussed the building’s history with City Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III.
She then met with Tony Miksa, President of Walters State Community College, as well as several other WSCC representatives. Miksa discussed the college’s efforts to increase access to higher education in the community, while also promoting job readiness.
The Congresswoman also met with Partnership President Lucas Graham, Tourism Director Linda Lewankski and Chamber of Commerce Director Lynn Ramsey.
They joined Mayor Dykes, Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt, and Aldermen Steve Smith and Mike Hansel for a discussion on economic development.
The group discussed their concerns over the county’s economy with the Congresswoman, as well as their hopes for the future of Newport and Cocke County.
Harshbarger said one of her main goals is to help the county climb out of its distressed classification.
“We need to make this an industrialized county,” Harshbarger said.
“Finding out how we keep industry here, while recruiting others is a very important issue. When you come here and listen to the little things, it all adds up. My goal is to help get this county out of the distressed category. It’s hard for people to realize what this county has to offer when you can’t market it properly.”
The Congresswoman said the county has taken the necessary steps to promote higher education, which can help the county grow in the years to come.
“Dual enrollment is huge, and you have Walters State here that can educate and train people to fill the jobs we want to bring here. This county is one of the best kept secrets in the district and nobody realizes that. We need to do everything we can to create the infrastructure that will help this county be successful.”
Harshbarger also visited with Manney Moore, Director of County Schools.
They discussed the impact of COVID-19 on the school system, including broadband access issues that have been detrimental to county students.
