HARTFORD—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said on Saturday they had found the body of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley, who was reported missing from Gatlinburg after not returning home almost two weeks ago.
Whaley had left home at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, to go to Subway to pick up dinner. She did not return home. Video footage had last showed her car headed toward the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). The TBI issued a Silver Alert on the afternoon of Aug. 8.
Video footage was reviewed at both stations 1 and 2 of the Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department (GFVFD). Her car was seen traveling through the area. Whaley’s white 2007 Toyota Highlander was found off Gulf Road in Hartford on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 10. Her vehicle was found with both front tires disintegrated, so it was inoperable.
Whaley was said to have a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home. When her vehicle tires went flat, she had apparently exited her vehicle.
A search outpost was set up at GFVFD Station 1 and about 60 searchers along with dogs were searching for the woman in Martha Sundquist State Forest, also known as the Gulf Tract. The search had been ongoing since her vehicle was discovered.
The TBI announced on Saturday evening, “It is with much sadness that we provide this update. The body of Claudene Whaley was recovered today. We’d like to offer sincere condolences to her friends and family who love her and are missing her.”
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, “It is with a heavy heart that we report the body of Ms. Claudene Whaley was found today. We pray for her family at this time.”
