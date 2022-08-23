Claudine Whaley

Claudene Whaley

HARTFORD—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said on Saturday they had found the body of 76-year-old Claudene Whaley, who was reported missing from Gatlinburg after not returning home almost two weeks ago.

Whaley had left home at about 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, to go to Subway to pick up dinner. She did not return home. Video footage had last showed her car headed toward the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). The TBI issued a Silver Alert on the afternoon of Aug. 8.

