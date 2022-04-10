The Brushy Mountain Bear Club will again host the Del Rio Ramp Festival on May 7 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the club’s pavilion at the base of Round Mountain.
“The spectacular scenery of the Smoky Mountains is the background for a day of this community gathering which welcomes everyone, for a day of family fun, good food and music," says Tristan Williams, President of the Club.
"We are again enlisted legendary ramp chef Gary Watts to supervise the kitchen at the pavilion. Menu consist of, ramps and eggs, potatoes, bacon, soup beans, cornbread, hotdogs and chips, and drinks. Parking assistance, handicapped access and restrooms are available on site."
The well known local musical group Stanley Black Big Creek Bluegrass Band will perform. The Bear Club welcomes everyone, admission is free but there is a charge for food. Bring your lounge chairs and a good appetite for a fun filled day of good food, fellowship and music.
The Bear Club Pavilion is located on Highway 107 just below the start up to Round Mountain. From the Post Office on Highway 25/70 in DelRio take 107 to the end and the Ramp Festival will be in plain view. More information is available from Chairperson Nancy Brown at 423-487-4136 or Secretary Sherry Walden at 423-415-5733.
